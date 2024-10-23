Jet Protocol Trading Down 0% This Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $169,901.32 and $900.01 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007743 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,058.56 or 1.00004291 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00007840 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00013070 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006464 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00067265 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00009994 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.