JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) is Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 883,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,592 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $40,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 266,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,114,000 after purchasing an additional 45,518 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 36,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 34,493 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPIE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.89. 54,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,903. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.61. JPMorgan Income ETF has a twelve month low of $43.82 and a twelve month high of $46.43.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

