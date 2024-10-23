Komodo Price Down 6% Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Komodo has a market capitalization of $33.15 million and $819,187.28 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00056634 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00033517 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011451 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000255 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000085 BTC.

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,539,582 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

