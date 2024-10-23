Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Buys 3,674 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $498,454,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641,016 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,699,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,615,000 after buying an additional 2,691,016 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,630,000 after buying an additional 2,640,524 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.55. 1,205,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,878,212. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.38. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.92 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

