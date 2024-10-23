Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,833,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,855 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 151.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,165 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 306.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,401,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,759 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12,282.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 472,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 468,567 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,366,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,274,074,000 after purchasing an additional 444,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.71.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $232.51. 1,009,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,168,041. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.05 and a fifty-two week high of $237.37. The stock has a market cap of $213.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.86 and a 200-day moving average of $189.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

