Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,020 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% during the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 47,144 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 64,053 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,083 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,777 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.92.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.75. 2,144,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,061,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.90. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $55.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average is $47.86.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

