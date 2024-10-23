Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Sells 692 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 492,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,981,000 after purchasing an additional 346,838 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $81,630,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,547,878,000 after purchasing an additional 212,401 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,923,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 157,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,223,000 after acquiring an additional 54,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,015,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,052,771.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total transaction of $729,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,916.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,934.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,052,771.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,172 shares of company stock valued at $137,000,162. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXON

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXON traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $445.33. The company had a trading volume of 73,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,202. The business’s 50-day moving average is $391.84 and its 200-day moving average is $333.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.94. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.29 and a 52 week high of $455.17.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.