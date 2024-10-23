Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,315.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $73.17. 3,577,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,134,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.11. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.44 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lam Research from $92.90 to $77.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $880.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lam Research from $99.00 to $89.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lam Research from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.28.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

