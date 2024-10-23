Lazari Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.63.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.