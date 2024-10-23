Lazari Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $265.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.52. The stock has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.75 and a twelve month high of $266.58.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marriott International from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $258.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.16.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

