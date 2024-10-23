Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Has $2.16 Million Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,467 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in State Street by 411.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in State Street by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

STT stock opened at $89.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.78. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $94.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.87%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total value of $1,265,603.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,462.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

