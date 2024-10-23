Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 201,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,679,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Lennar by 7.2% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 19,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. StockNews.com cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Lennar from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lennar from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.11.

NYSE LEN opened at $173.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $193.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.98.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.28. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

