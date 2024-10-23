Leo Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 4,387 Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,534,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,726,000 after purchasing an additional 341,492 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 580,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,857,000 after purchasing an additional 185,348 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $274,028.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,660,329.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $274,028.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,660,329.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 30,900 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $1,546,545.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,298.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,478 shares of company stock worth $2,495,429. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLPI. Scotiabank increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $52.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average of $47.34. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 52.79%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 112.18%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

