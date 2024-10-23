Leo Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
SPYG opened at $84.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $85.10.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).
