Leo Wealth LLC Sells 804 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Leo Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,654,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,268,000 after purchasing an additional 295,705 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,176,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,114,000 after acquiring an additional 100,746 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,154,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,964,000 after acquiring an additional 200,712 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,212,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,649,000 after acquiring an additional 583,649 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,823,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,850,000 after purchasing an additional 81,619 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VEU stock opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.51 and its 200 day moving average is $59.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

