Liberty Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,095 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $73.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $75.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.99.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

