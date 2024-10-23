Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives $24.26 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.26.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.50 to $21.30 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liberty Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

Liberty Global Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 16,832 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 74,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 54,369 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $21.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 27.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Global will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Global

(Get Free Report

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.