Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives $24.26 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.26.
LBTYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.50 to $21.30 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $21.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 27.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Global will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
