Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.03. 3,579,528 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

