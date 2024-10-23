Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Lowered to $665.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $675.00 to $665.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Melius raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.71.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $572.70. 830,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,575. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $413.92 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $579.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 60,592.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $911,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,609 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 56,626.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,021,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,947,000 after buying an additional 1,019,281 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,075.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $218,841,000 after buying an additional 440,169 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,621,000 after buying an additional 218,506 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 318,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,138,000 after buying an additional 218,466 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

