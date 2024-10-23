Macroview Investment Management LLC Buys 830 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.3% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $51.92 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.12.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

