Macroview Investment Management LLC Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Macroview Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 32.3% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Guggenheim lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered McDonald’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.22.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $314.65 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $317.90. The company has a market cap of $226.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.34.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.10%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.57, for a total transaction of $328,128.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,777.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,998 shares of company stock worth $9,935,493 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

