Macroview Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 28.1% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 75.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $92.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $85.10 and a one year high of $95.32.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

