Mainsail Financial Group LLC Sells 63,416 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 86.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,416 shares during the quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,158,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,471,000 after acquiring an additional 606,444 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 206,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $98.86 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.38.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

