Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.60-4.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.039-1.041 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion. Manhattan Associates also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.600-4.620 EPS.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

MANH traded down $23.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.73. The company had a trading volume of 248,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,644. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $182.97 and a twelve month high of $307.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 87.57 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.41.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.29. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.54%. The company had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,872,615.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Stories

