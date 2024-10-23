Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Trading Up 6.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Free Report) were up 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 123,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 143,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Maple Gold Mines Stock Up 6.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Maple Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.