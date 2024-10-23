Marietta Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 420.0% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. HSBC lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.69.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $406.65 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $420.47. The stock has a market cap of $112.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $395.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.20 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

