Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44.
Mattel Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of MAT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.78. 4,019,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,751. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.29. Mattel has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.72%. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Mattel
Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.
