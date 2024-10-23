McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.92, but opened at $11.25. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 127,847 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

McEwen Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $47.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.90 million. McEwen Mining had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 46.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McEwen Mining

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUX. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in McEwen Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Stories

