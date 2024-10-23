Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Has $568,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,332 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,213,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,993,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,569 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,466,713 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,319,604,000 after acquiring an additional 82,551 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,242,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,869,816,000 after acquiring an additional 296,866 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 148.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,872,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,616,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,318,962 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,033,430,000 after buying an additional 424,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.52.

Oracle Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $175.30 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $178.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.