Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.71-12.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09-2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion. Medpace also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.710-12.090 EPS.
Medpace Stock Down 7.5 %
Medpace stock opened at $326.54 on Wednesday. Medpace has a 52-week low of $227.21 and a 52-week high of $459.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $354.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.57.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.24. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medpace will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
