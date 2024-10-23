Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.71-12.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09-2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion. Medpace also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.710-12.090 EPS.

Medpace Stock Down 7.5 %

Medpace stock opened at $326.54 on Wednesday. Medpace has a 52-week low of $227.21 and a 52-week high of $459.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $354.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.57.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.24. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medpace will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medpace from $415.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $404.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $413.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.89.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

