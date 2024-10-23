Metropolis Capital Ltd Buys 2,562,066 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 177.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,006,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,562,066 shares during the period. Ryanair comprises about 6.3% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $180,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYAAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Ryanair from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.67.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.31. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $60.29.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.692 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Ryanair’s payout ratio is 33.94%.

Ryanair Profile

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.