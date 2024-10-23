MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Trading 3.2% Higher – Here’s Why

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.99 and last traded at $16.99. Approximately 256,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,844,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MNSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.80 price objective for the company. Dbs Bank upgraded MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $555.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.274 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the third quarter worth $923,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in MINISO Group by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in MINISO Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 379,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

