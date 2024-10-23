Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00), with a volume of 4577008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

Mirriad Advertising Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.09 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.10.

About Mirriad Advertising

(Get Free Report)

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India. It inserts advertising imagery, such as signage, products, or videos into pre-existing video content. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirriad Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirriad Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.