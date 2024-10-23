Mister Car Wash (MCW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Mister Car Wash has set its FY24 guidance at $0.30-0.34 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $255.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.65 million. On average, analysts expect Mister Car Wash to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85. Mister Car Wash has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $9.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Mister Car Wash

About Mister Car Wash

(Get Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.