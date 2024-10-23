Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $198.38, but opened at $206.00. Moog shares last traded at $206.00, with a volume of 265 shares.

Moog Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.68.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $904.74 million during the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.72%.

Moog Dividend Announcement

Moog Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Moog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.02%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

