Morgan Stanley Cuts Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target to $123.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of QLYS opened at $123.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.46. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $119.32 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a return on equity of 44.80% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Qualys will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $165,446.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,830,273.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $876,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,649 shares in the company, valued at $22,493,851.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $165,446.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,830,273.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,535 shares of company stock worth $1,442,641. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,748,000 after purchasing an additional 83,504 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Qualys by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 809,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,365,000 after acquiring an additional 72,261 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 501,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,743,000 after buying an additional 169,293 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,607,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,663,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

