Narwhal Capital Management Has $859,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,767,000 after buying an additional 30,526,866 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011,385 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690,906 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 398.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,754,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,307 shares during the period.

IJH opened at $62.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.88. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $64.08. The company has a market capitalization of $87.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

