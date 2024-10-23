Narwhal Capital Management Sells 3,179 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Narwhal Capital Management cut its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $1,908,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $932,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 13.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,184,000 after purchasing an additional 25,217 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.0% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,882,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $307,279,000 after purchasing an additional 107,100 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank downgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.50 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.94.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total transaction of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,354,386.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,627,872. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total transaction of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,354,386.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,261 shares of company stock worth $69,411,130 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $219.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $256.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.18. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.92 and a 12 month high of $223.91.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.89%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

