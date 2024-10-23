National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $156.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.32 million. National Bank had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC traded up $2.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.46. The company had a trading volume of 96,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,031. National Bank has a one year low of $28.38 and a one year high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. National Bank’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded National Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on National Bank from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of National Bank from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 49,763 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $2,121,894.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,126 shares in the company, valued at $11,603,452.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Valerie D. Kramer sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $29,123.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,687.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 49,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $2,121,894.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,452.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,431,998 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

