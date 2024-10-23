Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $754.02 and last traded at $759.83. 773,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,716,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $764.24.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 price objective on Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $795.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.70.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $701.48 and a 200-day moving average of $657.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $322.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $3,139,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,817,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $3,139,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,817,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,711 shares of company stock valued at $153,905,830 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 380.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 642.9% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

