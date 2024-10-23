New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 65694 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $94.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.25 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 31.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Mountain Finance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 67,990 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 1,017.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 374,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 340,969 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 19.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 34,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance in the second quarter worth $404,000. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

