Nifty India Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:INDF) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

Nifty India Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:INDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.81 and last traded at $39.11. 1,686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 2,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.45.
Nifty India Financials ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $8.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average of $38.18.
Nifty India Financials ETF Company Profile
