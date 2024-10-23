NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.07 and last traded at $5.20. Approximately 13,941,408 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 56,641,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded NIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

Get NIO alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NIO

NIO Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.86.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($2.21). NIO had a negative return on equity of 104.61% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 3,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth $54,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.