Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Stephens in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $263.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 2.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NSC. UBS Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $289.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $294.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.32.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSC

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.8 %

NSC stock traded down $4.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.63. 531,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,867. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.73. The company has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total value of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,488 shares in the company, valued at $371,077.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $245.15 per share, with a total value of $171,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,655. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total value of $88,529.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,077.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 381 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.