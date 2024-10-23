North American Construction Group (NOA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.10 per share for the quarter.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.06. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of C$276.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$314.61 million.

North American Construction Group Price Performance

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at C$24.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$645.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.91. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of C$22.68 and a twelve month high of C$34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.15 per share, with a total value of C$72,460.80. In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,460.80. Also, Director Maryse C. Saint-Laurent acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$25.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,760.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $290,121. Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOA shares. Raymond James cut their target price on North American Construction Group from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.13.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

