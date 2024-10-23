Notcoin (NOT) Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Notcoin (NOT) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Notcoin has a total market capitalization of $760.74 million and $70.32 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Notcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Notcoin has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Notcoin

Notcoin launched on December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,456,958,350 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,456,958,349 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. The official website for Notcoin is notco.in.

Buying and Selling Notcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,456,958,349.5629. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00784187 USD and is down -3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 171 active market(s) with $69,463,332.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Notcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Notcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

