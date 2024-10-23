Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Ocuphire Pharma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Ocuphire Pharma Price Performance

OCUP stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 461,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,791. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. Ocuphire Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $3.40.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. Ocuphire Pharma had a negative net margin of 85.75% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. Analysts anticipate that Ocuphire Pharma will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocuphire Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUP. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. The company offers Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution for reversal of mydriasis, as well as is in Phase III clinical trials for presbyopia and dim light or night vision disturbances.

