OneSpan (OSPN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. OneSpan has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. OneSpan had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OneSpan to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OneSpan alerts:

OneSpan Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ OSPN opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $568.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.39 and a beta of 0.76. OneSpan has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OneSpan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSPN

OneSpan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.