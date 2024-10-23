Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Saxony Capital Management LLC

Saxony Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,653 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $376.10 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.81 and a 12 month high of $384.00. The company has a market cap of $122.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.94.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $64,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,014,746.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $64,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,014,746.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.77, for a total value of $11,439,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,187,567 shares in the company, valued at $377,373,165.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,452 shares of company stock valued at $118,643,279 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Citigroup upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.82.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

