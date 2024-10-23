PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.03.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Daiwa America raised shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair raised shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 11.6% during the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 56,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 11.4% during the third quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 66,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 9,864.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $87,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,030 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.4% during the third quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 197,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,430,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL opened at $80.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. PayPal has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

